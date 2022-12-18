Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 17

A road is being constructed through a green belt in Sector 2 here. The green belt falls in front of government residences of Punjab and Haryana ministers.

It has led to a controversy as some residents have raised objection over this development. Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has even complained to Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in this regard and urged him to immediately stop “illegal passage being allegedly created by Raghav Chadha, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, to his official residence House No. 50, Sector 2, by violating the master plan of Chandigarh.”

“He is purposely undertaking this illegal construction on the weekend to avoid judicial intervention. I have been approached by a number of city residents, who are ardent lovers of the originality of the City Beautiful, to get the illegal construction of the road stopped. I request your immediate indulgence in the matter and seek directions to the DC, Chandigarh, to prevent tinkering of the Master Plan of the City Beautiful and harassment to people residing in the vicinity,” said the former Leader of Opposition.

A resident of Sector 2 and advocate Gauravjit Singh Patwalia has also taken up the matter. In his complaint to the authorities concerned, including the DC, he said: “The green belt opposite House No. 50 has been in existence since the inception of the Sector. It (green belt) has been completely destroyed for the construction of a road, which is illegal, arbitrary and unjust. The entire area has been dug up. The sector plan also clearly shows the area to be a green belt where no road can be constructed.”

Area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said: “I have received complaints from residents in this regard. The road is being built by the UT Administration and not the MC, but I am taking up the matter.”

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said: “There is no (main) road connectivity in that lane. It is not constructed for one individual, but for all those residing there. The road is being constructed after due approvals and based on drawings issued by the UT Chief Architect.”

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha and Punjab AAP’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Kang did not respond to phone calls for comments. However, Chandigarh AAP president Prem said: “The road has nothing to do with him. The Administration must be building it as per the required norms.”

Earlier in 2017, the UT Administration had razed an illegal road built by the then Punjab minister Charanjit Singh Channi outside his official residence in Sector 2.