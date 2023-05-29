Sukhwinder wins classic physique event

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 28

Sukhwinder Singh won the men’s classic physique — open class B (15) category, during a bodybuilding, physique championship and national powerlifting championship.

Sunmeet Singh Gill claimed the second position, while Nakul Vig finished third. Rahul Chowdhury and Ashish Malik claimed fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

In the open class A (16) category, Ankur Sharma emerged the winner followed by Rohit Kumar, Mohammed Aamir Khan, Vikash Sharma and Durgesh Sharma. Pratyush Kanwal won the men’s bodybuilding – open super heavyweight (6) event. Javed Rangrej claimed the second position followed by Vimaldeep Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Akbar Ali.

In the open light heavyweight (18) event, Rohit Kumar, Hemant Yadav and Kapil claimed the first three positions, respectively, while Vikas finished fourth and Nakul Vig fifth.

In the open heavyweight (9) event, Sukhwinder Singh claimed the title followed by Mohit Dagar, Jaswant Singh, Devank and Kuldeep Singh. In the open whole weight (6), Sukhchain Singh Kang won the first place while Gagandeep Singh claimed the second. Krishna Kumar remained third followed by Sudhanshu Mehta and Sham Lal.

Ramesh Kumar claimed gold in the middle weight (15) event followed by Jatinpal Singh, Sachin, Akashdeep Singh Sandhan and Aditya Kant.

BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri singer and actor Manoj Tiwari awarded the winners. “I am in politics and a singer also, but I give a lot of importance to sports as well. Youth should stay away from drugs and should not even think about it,” said Tiwari. Bollywood and Pollywood actor Sachin Rishi and Celebrity Cricket League player (actor and organiser) Rajeev Rishi also attended the event.