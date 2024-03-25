Sultanov of Uzbekistan wins tennis tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan won the singles title of M15 Chandigarh ITF World Tour Tennis Men’s Tournament at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) stadium in Sector 10.

Sultanov defeated 2nd seed Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. In the first set both players played top quality tennis, Sultanov maintained his consistency with his aggressive ground stroke from the baseline after 4 games all. Sultanov used his experience and closed the 1st set 6-4. In the 2nd set, Sultanov maintained his rhythm and raised his level of game to beat Ramanathan 6-2.

