Sumit Dalal strikes silver in world wrestling meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Local wrestler Sumit Dalal brought laurels to the city and nation by winning the silver medal in the 60kg Greco Roman event of the World Junior Wrestling Tournament at Jordan.

Sumit, who stays in Chandigarh with his uncle, is a trainee of the Mani Majra Sports Complex and has represented the city in many national and state level championships.

He outsmarted Kazakhstan’s Saifulla Kurman 11-0, Poland’s Oliver Skrzypczak 15-7 and Iran’s Amirreza Dehbozorgi 10-0 through technical superiority and cruised into the 60kg final to ensure a medal.

In the title clash, he went down against Armenian Suren Aghajanyan. On the final day of the event, he bagged a silver in men’s 60kg Greco-Roman. He lost 4-13 to Aghajanyan.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign with 14 medals at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan. India women won the team title with 140 points. They clinched three gold, one silver and three bronze medals.