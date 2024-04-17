Sumit nets four for SGGS Club

Chandigarh, April 16
Sumit scored four goals as Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College Club registered a 10-3 win over Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42 during the ongoing Chandigarh State Hockey Championships at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.
Sumit (29th, 31st, 38th, 47th) made major contributions, including a hattrick for the winning side. Navjot (3rd, 17th), Kudratpreet (51st, 53rd), Charanjit (8th) and Deepak (48th) also scored goals for the side. Meanwhile, the Sector 42 pulled off three goals from the stick of Kudrat (11th), Rajveer (20th) and Sukhman (25th).
Rock Rovers Hockey Club defeated Panjab University Club 6-4 in other match. Sahil put the Rock Rovers ahead by scoring two goals (8th, 15th), while Neeraj (17th) and Surah (24th) levelled for the university club. However, Misbah (40th) converted a penalty corner for the Rock Rovers Club, which was again cancelled by Gurshazad (45th).
Sahil once again emerged saviour for the side as he scored in 48th and 49th minute, while Price added the final in the 54th minute. Gurshazad scored his second for the university team in the 50th minute. IPBP defeated 3BRD Air Force 7-3.
In the women’s category, Chandigarh Hockey Academy defeated Panjab University Club 2-0, and SGGSH Club (Blue) played 2-2 draw against SGGSH (Red).
