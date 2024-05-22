Summer break in Chandigarh schools from today

Chandigarh, May 21
Following in the footsteps of neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the Chandigarh Administration has announced closure of schools from May 22 to June 30 in view of the prevailing heatwave.
The administration has ordered all government/government-aided and private schools to prepone the summer holidays. “All schools (government, government aided/unaided and private recognised schools) will remain closed from May 22 to June 30 for summer break. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing intense heatwave in the region that may pose a risk to the health of school students,” stated the order.
Recently, the UT Education Department had ordered for closure of schools by 12 noon.
As per the scheduled announced in March, the summer vacation was to begin on May 23 and end on June 30 for the ongoing academic year. “During this break, the staff (Teaching and Non-Teaching) of the education department on election duty for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024 will remain available for their duty. Teachers of government and government aided schools will resume duty after summer vacation,” read the order.
