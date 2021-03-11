Summer vacation in Chandigarh government schools from May 23

May 13, Chandigarh
Summer vacations of government schools in Chandigarh have been preponed by a week.
As per orders issued by UT education secretary Purva Garg, a total 39 days of summer vacation will be given for government schools starting from 23 May to June 30.
As per the order, 29 and 30th June will be working days for teachers.
