Summer vacation: Swimming pools, kids’ camps witness huge rush

Chandigarh, June 2

With the local educational institutions closed amid the severe heatwave, summer-coaching camps and indoor sports complexes across the city have started receiving an overwhelming response. While enrolment for swimming classes has increased at the local sports complexes, the privately-run summer-coaching camps offering various activities, including dancing, painting, singing among others, are also getting huge response from kids’ parents.

In order to protect the school students from the intense heat, the UT Administration had rescheduled the summer holidays. So, trying to make most of these extended holidays, majority of the kids are attending these camps for recreation.

“We have already registered more members than the actual capacity. The kiddies pool (having a depth of approximate 4 ft) have started witnessing a huge rush. Luckily, the pools having depth of over 6 ft are still untouched by amateurs. Not only kids, but their parents are also approaching the department to get a slot,” said a swimming expert in the sports department here.

The city has nearly 12 pools run by the local sports department and three are privately run in different sectors. “We have registered more than 15 schoolchildren in the last three days. During summer camps, the students indulge in various activities and interact with fellow kids. Usually, we organise such camps in June, but this year, we started early,” said Shelly Gupta, a private organiser.

“Keeping in view the ongoing heatwave, we call kids in the morning and evening shifts. We have made elaborate arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to them,” said Sudarhsna, who runs a summer camp in the city.

“Soaring temperatures can lead to dehydration, exhaustion and even stroke. Kids should be encouraged to wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes that cover their arms and legs. During the peak hot hours, strenuous outdoor activities should be limited or even rescheduled for cooler mornings or evenings. When it comes to hydration, water is the king, but incorporating fruits like watermelon, coconut, oranges and berries can also be a delicious way to increase fluid intake. These fruits are packed with water and electrolytes, offering a natural way to replenish fluids lost through sweat,” said Dr Arpna Bansal, consultant, paediatrics department at a Panchkula hospital.

