Sumukh enters tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Top seed Punjab’s Sumukh Marya defeated Abhinav Chaudhary to march ahead in the boys’ 14 semi-finals in the Roots-AITA CS7 National Rankings Championship. Abhinav Sangra defeated Tejas Khosla, Himanish Brinda outplayed Savitry Thakur and Ruhan Komandur ousted Pragun Thakur. In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, seventh seed Arnav Bishnoi toppled top seed Parth Sharma, Hardik Khanduja defeated Meet Pal Singh, Karen Singh defeated Sachit Thakur and Daksh Kapoor ousted Sumukh Marya. Top seed Akshara Bura won the girls’ U-14 quarterfinal tie by defeating Sahej Lakhat. Jasmine Kaur marched ahead by defeating Mannat Awasthi, Ira Chadha defeated Naisha Garg and Priyanshi Katial ousted Preet Ahluwalia. In the girls’ U-16 category, Mannat Awasthi defeated Ekam Kaur and Naisha Garg beat Ira Chadha. Akshara Bura registered win over Akshita Vashist. —