Sunil Joshi spin bowling coach of Punjab Kings

Chandigarh, January 16
Former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi was today appointed spin bowling coach of Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“We are excited to announce that former Indian left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed Punjab Kings’ spin bowling coach,” said the franchise on its Twitter account. Joshi was more recently a member of the India senior men’s selection committee, before he was replaced by Chetan Sharma. Joshi represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, picking 41 and 69 wickets respectively.
He also represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as player in the 2008 and 2009 seasons of the IPL. Joshi has coached Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Assam senior men’s teams in the Ranji Trophy. He has also been the spin-bowling coach of Oman, Bangladesh and the US.
