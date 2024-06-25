Sunny wins caddies’ meet

Chandigarh, June 24
Sunny claimed the overall title of the Caddies’ Tournament organised at Chandigarh Golf Club. Sunny bagged the title with a score of 1-par 73. Manoj Kumar and Rohit claimed the second and third position with a score of 75 and 76, respectively.
A female caddy, Aarti Mishra, won the special prize. As many as 60 caddies participated in the event. The winners were awarded by club captain Rohit Singh Dagar.
