Sunny wins caddies’ meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Sunny claimed the overall title of the Caddies’ Tournament organised at Chandigarh Golf Club. Sunny bagged the title with a score of 1-par 73. Manoj Kumar and Rohit claimed the second and third position with a score of 75 and 76, respectively.

A female caddy, Aarti Mishra, won the special prize. As many as 60 caddies participated in the event. The winners were awarded by club captain Rohit Singh Dagar.

#Chandigarh Golf Club #Golf