Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Mohali, May 9

Two inebriated brick kiln workers allegedly murdered their supervisor and threw his body into a 12-foot-deep furnace at Malakpur, Lalru, on Sunday night. The police recovered the skeletal remains from the furnace and sent these for forensic examination.

After victim Amit Kumar (40), a native of Bihar, who lived here alone failed to report for work for two days and his phone remained unreachable, his fellow workers and owner suspected foul play and informed the police.

During investigation, it came to light the two workers — Rajesh Kumar and Deepak Kumar of Begusarai, Bihar — had entered into an argument with the supervisor over latter’s abusive language and dues.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said: “A missing person’s report was filed by kiln owner Vibhu Bansal, who claimed Amit had been missing since the evening of May 7 and that his phone was unreachable. The police cracked the case within 10 hours and arrested the two."

He said the victim and the suspects had heated exchanges earlier also. The two hit the victim in the head repeatedly with an iron bar in a drunken brawl. The police were verifying the past record of the youths. The victim's family has been informed, he added.

A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Lalru police station.