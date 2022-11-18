Supinder-Amarjit group wins PUTA poll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The group led by Supinder Kaur and Amarjit Singh Naura won the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections. This is for the sixth consecutive time that the group had won the elections.

Supinder (Laws) got 352 votes, while her rival candidate Naresh Kumar (University Institute of Engineering & Technology) got 209 votes. A total of 568 votes were polled. Of this, seven were declared invalid. Supinder was earlier the vice-president of the ruling body.

Naura (Biochemistry), on other hand, got 327 votes to win the post of the general secretary. His rival Neeraj Kumar Singh (AC Joshi Library) secured 233 votes. Out of the total votes cast, as many as eight were declared invalid. Suman Sumi (AC Joshi Library) won the vice-president post as he got 367 votes, while his rival Vandana Arora (Laws) secured 190 votes. A total of 11 votes were declared invalid. The post of joint secretary was won by Sarvnarinder Kaur (Biophysics), who got 344 votes, while the opposition candidate Avneet Saini (Biophysics) polled 212 votes. As many as 12 votes were declared invalid.

Vijayta Chadha (Nuclear Medicine) won the post of treasure as she got 321 votes. Vishal Sharma (Forensic Sciences) secured 231 votes and as many as 16 votes were declared invalid.

For executive, Sheena Pall (USOL) was elected unopposed and Keshav Malhotra (346 votes) from Group IV, Amritpal Kaur (302), Ashwani Kumar (286), Neeraj Aggarwal (290) and Prasanta Nanda (263) were elected from Group III. In Group I, Mritunjay Kumar (368), Gautam Bahl (286), Khushpreet Singh Brar (297) and Nitin Arora (309) were elected.

In Group II, Deepak Salunke (209), Mamta Gupta (264), Madhuri Rishi (301), Subash Sahoo (291) and Surinder Pal Singh (281) were the winners.

“The newly elected House thanked the teachers’ community. In our first address, we requested the Vice-Chancellor to call the newly elected team for the traditional meeting, which was not conducted in the past two years. Otherwise, we will approach the Chancellor,” said Naura.

