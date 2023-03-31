Supplementary chargesheet filed against 85-year-old 'thief'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against 85-year-old Dhani Ram Mittal in two cases of car theft registered in 2004 and 2007. He was declared a PO in the cases.

The first case was registered in 2004 for allegedly stealing a car from a parking lot of the High Court. Complainant Ashok Kumar had stated that on April 26, he had parked his car in the High Court parking, and on return found it stolen. Mittal was declared a PO in the case in 2008.

The police have filed the supplementary chargesheet for the offences punishable under Section 411 and 379 of the IPC.

The 2007 case was registered on a complaint of a Sub-Inspector of the Crime Branch, who reported that following a tip-off, the police nabbed Balkar Singh, who was driving a car having a fake registration number of Haryana at Khuda Lahora Bridge, on July 9. During interrogation, Balkar revealed that he, along with Mittal, stole the car in 2006 from Nawanshahr. During investigation into the case, accused Dhani Ram Mittal was declared a proclaimed offender. Balkar was acquitted in the case by the local court in 2018.

Now, the supplementary chargesheet has been filed for offences punishable under Section 411, 420, 467, 468, 471, 472 and 120-B of the IPC.

The police arrested the accused on December 5 last year. However, Mittal has now been released on bail after his counsel, Dikshit Arora, cited his ill health as reason in the bail plea. The counsel argued that Mittal was now 85 and due to the old age, it would be difficult for the accused to survive behind bars.