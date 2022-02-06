Supplementary randomisation of EVMs done

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

Supplementary randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Kharar Assembly constituency was done today and ballot unit machines were issued to the constituency today.

Disclosing this, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the EVMs to be used in the Kharar Assembly constituency were randomised. She said 380 ballot unit (BU) machines had been issued to this constituency.

General observer for the Kharar Assembly constituency Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal were also present.

Kalia briefed the candidates of the Kharar constituency in detail about the electronic voting machines and urged them to follow the instructions and rules of the Election Commission of India so that the elections could be conducted in a free and fair manner.