Supplementary randomisation of EVMs done

Mohali, February 5
Supplementary randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Kharar Assembly constituency was done today and ballot unit machines were issued to the constituency today.
Disclosing this, District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the EVMs to be used in the Kharar Assembly constituency were randomised. She said 380 ballot unit (BU) machines had been issued to this constituency.
General observer for the Kharar Assembly constituency Mohammad Zubair Ali Hashmi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal were also present.
Kalia briefed the candidates of the Kharar constituency in detail about the electronic voting machines and urged them to follow the instructions and rules of the Election Commission of India so that the elections could be conducted in a free and fair manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...