Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 4

Few metres away from each other, supporters of the BJP and the Congress witnessed a see-saw of emotions. However, around 3 pm, it was the Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, which recorded the loudest roar as Manish Tewari won the Lok Sabh election by a margin of 2,504 votes.

While the BJP office in Sector 33 wore a deserted look in the afternoon, people started reaching the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35. Soon after the final round of counting of ended, Chandigarh Police personnel cordoned-off the area, as the elated supporters started celebrating the victory in the middle of the road.

After a neck-and-neck fight, Tewari emerged the winner. The flags of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were seen waiving together at the Sector 35 Congress Bhawan. “It is the victory of the nation. We were sure of his (Tewari’s) victory from Day 1. The people of Chandigarh will surely be seeing happy days ahead,” said Komal, a supporter.

As the counting of votes was delayed at the counting centre in Sector 26, supporters kept on waiting for Tewari at the Sector 35 venue. He was expected to visit the party office after 9 pm. “It’s worth delaying the victory celebrations. We are awaiting his arrival at the party office,” said a supporter, Sheetal.

Tewari was holding an important meeting with the local leaders and was expected to reach the party office late in the evening or tomorrow. “As the counting of votes was delayed, he (Tewari) is expected to hold a victory march towards the party office tomorrow. The local Congress workers will be arranging a grand welcome for Tewari and he will be addressing the city residents also,” said a source.

