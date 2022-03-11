Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Chandigarh, March 10
Supporters of the city BJP and AAP today celebrated their win in the Assembly elections of four states and in Punjab, respectively, herre.
City BJP president Arun Sood said in four states, the BJP’s strong victory was a result of its policies and work. “A repeat of the BJP government in four states is proof that people are happy with the functioning of the BJP governments. These elections have proved that the welfare schemes run by the BJP government have got plenty of support.”
Party leaders and workers celebrated the win by distributing “laddoos” and hugging one another. They also danced to the dhol beats and raised slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”
Meanwhile, the city AAP celebrated its win at its office in Sector 39. They also took out a victory march there.
They also distributed “laddoos”. President Prem Garg said the win was a result of pro-people policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi
Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...
'Change will be visible in a month in Punjab' says Bhagwant Mann
Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...