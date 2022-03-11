Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Supporters of the city BJP and AAP today celebrated their win in the Assembly elections of four states and in Punjab, respectively, herre.

Workers of the BJP celebrate the victory in four states, at the party office in Sector 33, Chandigarh. Manoj Mahajan

City BJP president Arun Sood said in four states, the BJP’s strong victory was a result of its policies and work. “A repeat of the BJP government in four states is proof that people are happy with the functioning of the BJP governments. These elections have proved that the welfare schemes run by the BJP government have got plenty of support.”

Party leaders and workers celebrated the win by distributing “laddoos” and hugging one another. They also danced to the dhol beats and raised slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

(From left) Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress; NK Sharma of the Akali Dal-BSP combine; and Deepinder Singh Dhillon of the Congress come out of a counting centre in Mohali on Thursday. Tribune photos: Vicky & Nitin Mittal

Meanwhile, the city AAP celebrated its win at its office in Sector 39. They also took out a victory march there.

They also distributed “laddoos”. President Prem Garg said the win was a result of pro-people policies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.