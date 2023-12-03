Supreme Court judges return to roots, Punjab and Haryana High Court celebrates their homecoming

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 2

In a poignant journey down the memory lane, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today witnessed a unique celebration as it welcomed three of its esteemed alumni elevated to the prestigious position of judges in the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Surya Kant, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Augustine George Masih, who once commenced their legal odyssey in the very halls of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, returned this afternoon for a heartfelt felicitation ceremony.

The main Bar room, always echoing with the resonances of legal debates and the clinking of teacups, played host to this historic reunion. The judges, donning the regalia of their elevated positions, talked about their early days, reminiscing about the challenges they faced and the camaraderie forged in the crucible of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Keep on working hard, hard and hard. It is hard work that will take you to the final destination. In the process of struggle, obstacles are bound to be there. But where there are obstacles, there are solutions,” said Justice Surya Kant.

Set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant also asked the young lawyers to respect the seniors, adding that quality-building of legal profession took place in the lawyers’ office. The advocates were also asked to restore and maintain the culture the High Court was known for.

Justice Bindal said one of the changes witnessed everywhere was the diminishing respect for the seniors by the youngsters, resulting in absence of proper guidance. “The culture of respect for the seniors needs to be brought back,” Justice Bindal said.

Justice Masih added that the credit for the judgments delivered by the judges goes to the Bar as their assistance was reflected in the verdicts. “I know now it is because of the excellent Bar we have here that we are what we are and our court has the credit of having exemplary judges”.

The event was a blend of formality and genuine warmth as Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and the Bar members expressed joy at having the three legal stalwarts back where their legal journeys began.

“The felicitation ceremony was not just a formal affair, it was a celebration of roots, shared experiences and the enduring spirit of the legal community. As the ceremony concluded, the echoes of applause reverberated through the hallowed halls, reminding everyone present that while careers may ascend to new heights, the heart always returns to where the journey began,” said a young lawyer.

