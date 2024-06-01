Supreme Court: Special Lok Adalat from Sept 29 to Oct 3

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

A Special Lok Adalat would be held in the Supreme Court of India with effect from September 29 to October 3, in which matters related to labour matters, cheque bounce (Section 138 NI Act), accident claims (Motor Accident Claim), other compoundable, family law, services related, rent, academic, maintenance related issues, mortgage, consumer protection, transfer petitions (civil and criminal), matters relating to recovery of amount, criminal compoundable, land disputes and other civil matters shall be considered for settlement between the parties.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate at District Legal Services Authority, Surabhi Prashar, said that if any person wishes to settle their case before the Supreme Court through Special Lok Adalat by way of compromise, he may contact

her office.

