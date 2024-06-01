Supreme Court: Special Lok Adalat from Sept 29 to Oct 3

Mohali, May 31
A Special Lok Adalat would be held in the Supreme Court of India with effect from September 29 to October 3, in which matters related to labour matters, cheque bounce (Section 138 NI Act), accident claims (Motor Accident Claim), other compoundable, family law, services related, rent, academic, maintenance related issues, mortgage, consumer protection, transfer petitions (civil and criminal), matters relating to recovery of amount, criminal compoundable, land disputes and other civil matters shall be considered for settlement between the parties.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate at District Legal Services Authority, Surabhi Prashar, said that if any person wishes to settle their case before the Supreme Court through Special Lok Adalat by way of compromise, he may contact
her office.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends
Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...
Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss
Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state
Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla
Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls
Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote
Parties lure voters with alcohol, grocery, other freebies