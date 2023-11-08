Suraj Kumar bags squash gold

Chandigarh, November 7
Suraj Kumar and Anhad Singh Sidhu claimed the first two positions, respectively, during the Chandigarh Squash Championship, held at Lake Sports Complex.
Rishaan Jhanji claimed the boys’ U-11 title, while Prahlad Singh Majithia finished second. In the boys’ U-15 event, Savir Sood and Rudra Pathania claimed the top two positions, respectively, while Swara Trehan won the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Seerat Ghuman. In the girls’ U-13 final, Tarini Mirdha defeated Nehmat Nayat, and Sehar Nayar won the U-17 title by defeating Suhani Sharma.
Anurag claimed the men’s title as he overpowered Abhishek. In the men’s over 45 years final, Surabh Nayar defeated Vishal Sawhney. The Chandigarh Squash team will now participate with a contingent of eight players in the Goa National Games.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...