Suraj Kumar bags squash gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

Suraj Kumar and Anhad Singh Sidhu claimed the first two positions, respectively, during the Chandigarh Squash Championship, held at Lake Sports Complex.

Rishaan Jhanji claimed the boys’ U-11 title, while Prahlad Singh Majithia finished second. In the boys’ U-15 event, Savir Sood and Rudra Pathania claimed the top two positions, respectively, while Swara Trehan won the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Seerat Ghuman. In the girls’ U-13 final, Tarini Mirdha defeated Nehmat Nayat, and Sehar Nayar won the U-17 title by defeating Suhani Sharma.

Anurag claimed the men’s title as he overpowered Abhishek. In the men’s over 45 years final, Surabh Nayar defeated Vishal Sawhney. The Chandigarh Squash team will now participate with a contingent of eight players in the Goa National Games.