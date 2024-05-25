Suraj R Prabodh secures twin titles at CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The second seed, Suraj R Prabodh of Karnataka, won the singles and doubles titles of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for men. The tournament was held from May 20 to 24 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10. Suraj was awarded Rs 1 lakh for the win.

Suraj upset top seed Neeraj Yashpaul of Chandigarh in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-4, in the singles final. In the first set, Suraj played top-quality tennis and dominated with his aggressive game style throughout the set. After going down 1-2 in the first set, Suraj took five games in a row and closed the set at 6-2. In the second set, both players played an energetic game. However, it was Suraj who was able to close the set at 6-4, securing the win.

On the previous day, in the doubles final, Suraj and his partner Vilasier Khate defeated Nirav D Shetty and Alok Hajare. The top-seeded pair of Vilasier Khate from Nagaland and Suraj won the doubles title on the penultimate day of the championship. The title-winning pair overpowered the team comprising Nirav D Shetty of Maharashtra and Alok Hajare of Madhya Pradesh 7-5 and 6-1 in the final.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka