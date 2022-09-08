Suraj stuns Sarthak, enters semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Karnataka’s Suraj R Prabodh stunned third seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden to march into the men’s semi-finals in the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Rs 1 lakh prize money here today.

Prabodh logged a straight sets (6-3, 6-1) win over Suden to register a major upset. Top seed Ishaque Eqbal, meanwhile, easily moved ahead in the championship by defeating Dhananjay Singh (6-2, 6-0) of Himachal Pradesh.

Second seed Punjab’s Dalwinder Singh blanked Siddharth Arya KS of Tamil Nadu (6-2, 7-5), whereas fourth seed local contender Neeraj Yashpaul overpowered sixth seed Maan Kesarwani in a tough outing. Yashpaul recorded a (6-3, 1-6, 6-4) win over Kesarwani.

In a men’s doubles semi-final, the pair of Parth Aggarwal and Eqbal easily defeated Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood (6-4, 6-4). Dalwinder and Suraj Prabodh also entered the final by defeating Yashpaul and Arya (6-2, 3-6, 10-2).