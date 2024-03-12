Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Chandigarh, March 12
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Surendra Singh Yadav, has been transferred from Delhi and appointed the new Chandigarh DGP.
Yadav will replace Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch officer.
The modification comes into effect immediately and is in accordance with the approval of the competent authority, states the revised order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday.
Yadav’s transfer is part of the ongoing administrative reshuffle, and in addition to the transfer, the MHA has revoked the earlier transfer and posting orders of IPS officers Madhup Kumar Tiwari and Devesh Chandra Srivastava (AGMUT:1995).
