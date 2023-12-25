Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The number of beneficiaries seeking treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-JAY) has seen a significant upswing in the authorised hospitals of the city. According to recent data, the count has risen from 3,135 patients in 2019-20 to an impressive 10,271 patients in the fiscal year 2022-23. The financial commitment to the health and well-being of these beneficiaries has amounted to over Rs 9 crore.

The statistics, revealed in the Rajya Sabha on December 19, shed light on the expenditure under Ayushman Bharat across the country for the past five years. In the latest fiscal year, a total of Rs 9,31,44,651 has been spent on 10,271 beneficiaries seeking medical treatment.

In the preceding year (2021-22), 8,207 beneficiaries availed of treatment in private hospitals in Chandigarh, with an expenditure of Rs 5,39,26,374. The AB-PMJAY initiative offers a comprehensive health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, facilitating secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation for eligible populations.

The scheme encompasses a wide array of medical procedures, including those in general surgery, oncology, nephrology, cardiology and general medicine, among others, providing a safety net for various health conditions. To date, over 1,64,000 beneficiary cards have been issued under the health insurance programme, with a total allocation of Rs 30 crore for diverse medical treatments.

Beneficiaries have received medical support through this initiative, underscoring the scheme’s impact on providing accessible healthcare.

Furthermore, patients from various regions of the country have undergone complex and costly medical treatment at the PGI. These treatments include kidney transplants, knee replacement surgeries, complex cardiovascular procedures and cancer chemotherapy.

The authorised hospital admissions under the scheme have seen a consistent rise over the years, showcasing the increasing trust and reliance on Ayushman Bharat for quality healthcare services in Chandigarh.

Admissions under the scheme

2018-19: 273 patients (Rs 23,70,790)

2019-20: 3,135 patients (Rs 2,51,91,019)

2020-21: 5,206 patients (Rs 3,08,44,095)

2021-22: 8,207 patients (Rs 5,39,26,374)

2022-23: 10,271 patients (Rs 9,31,44,651)

