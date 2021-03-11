Surinder joins as Panchkula DCP

Directs officials to deal with cyber complaints quickly

DCP Surinder Pal Singh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 23

The new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surinder Pal Singh, who joined the office today, has asked officials to deal with cyber complaints quickly and appropriately.

DCP Surinder Pal Singh said cyber crime was a new challenge for the police. To deal with cyber crimes and provide justice to the victims, strict action needs to be taken against cyber criminals.

He said Director General of Police PK Aggarwal had directed to set up cyber helpdesks in all police stations in the state, which would help in dealing the complaints of the victims quickly and appropriately. Apart from this, the general public would be made aware of alerts to avoid cyber crimes.

Surinder Pal Singh said curbing increasing criminal incidents in the city and crime against women would be his priority. He said his first priority would be to provide justice to the complainants on a priority basis. Apart from this, strict action will be taken against anti-social elements and sale of illicit liquor and drugs would be strictly prohibited in the city.

The DCP said crime against women and children will be dealt with on a priority. He also directed to take effective steps to prevent incidents of violence against women and children and said strict action should be taken against the culprits.

He said with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the district, strict action would be taken against criminals and traffic violators.

