Surveillance with live stream through 825 webcams

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

In order to ensure trouble-free, fair and transparent polling on Saturday, the Mohali Administration kept a close eye on the polling process through the district-level webcasting control room set up at the District Administrative Complex.

District Election Officer Aashika Jain said the entire polling exercise at the 825 booths was monitored through the huge screen installed in the room, along with 20 computers with the facility of high-speed internet for steady transmission of visuals from all these polling booths. DEO Jain said CCTV cameras were installed at all the booths for live broadcast, adding that these were connected with high-speed internet to ensure uninterrupted streaming of the polling process, through which the Chief Electoral Officer, ROs and AROs monitored the process from their offices. She said it helped prevent any malpractice.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali