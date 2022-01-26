Suspect flees from custody, nabbed

Chandigarh, January 25
A Sector 52 resident, who was arrested in a case of theft, managed to flee from the custody of the police. However, he was chased by the police and nabbed after an hour.
The suspect, Sandeep, alias Kala, was arrested for the theft of copper wires and was on three-day police remand.
On Monday, while the police were taking Sandeep to produce him in the District Courts, he managed to escape from the parking of the Sector 34 police station.
The suspect ran towards a residential area. He was chased by the police and finally nabbed after an hour.
The police have registered another case under Section 224 of the IPC against the suspect at the Sector 34 police station. —
