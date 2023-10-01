Suspect flees police custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

A suspect in an NDPS Act case, Vikas Chauhan of South-East Delhi, who was being taken from Delhi to Kotkhai in Shimla, fled from custody of the Shimla police in the motor market, Mani Majra, last evening. ASI Karam Singh and constable Manish reported the matter to the police.

