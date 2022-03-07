Suspect in eve-teasing case, his accomplices stab complainant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

A youth, a complainant in an eve-teasing case, was stabbed by Mohit and his accomplices at Mauli Jagran after he refused to compromise in the case registered against Mohit.

The victim, Kundan, who resides with his sister and parents at Mauli Jagran, was being pressured not to a give statement against Mohit in the court. In his complaint to the police, the victim stated that Mohit used to harass his sister, but she used to ignore it. In August 2020, his sister was returning home on a bicycle when the suspect stopped her and eve-teased her. She narrated the incident to her family after which her brother submitted a complaint to the police following which a case was registered against the suspect at the Mauli Jagran police station.

The matter went to court and the hearing is scheduled for March 17. Mohit was pressuring the victim for a compromise in the case. Today, the victim, along with his friend, was going on a scooter when Mohit, along with his accomplices, allegedly stabbed him on his back thrice. The others also attacked the victim with sticks and glass bottles. They fled after leaving the victim in a pool of blood. The police were informed and the victim was rushed to the GMCH-32. —