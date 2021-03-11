Explosives outside jail

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Also tried to send pictures of spot on WhatsApp

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

The IED planted near the jail being defused. File photo

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, May 20

The UT police investigation into the incident of explosives found near the boundary wall of Burail Jail in Sector 51 on April 23 has revealed that the suspect, who had planted the explosives, had made a call to Germany and tried to send pictures of explosives on WhatsApp.

Though the identity of the person to whom the call was made is yet to be established, the Truecaller mobile app shows it in the name of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned terror organisation. Multani was questioned last year in Germany at the behest of the Indian security agencies over his involvement in terror incidents in Punjab.

The police said during the course of the investigation, mobile tower dump data of the scene of crime was lifted. While analysing the dump data, several suspicious mobile numbers were shortlisted. On further analysis, one mobile number was found to be switched off since the time of the incident. A call to Germany was made from this mobile number.

Sources said a normal call was made to the international number. “The person on whose name the mobile number is registered was verified. He expressed ignorance about the number registered in his name,” sources said.

The police said a combing operation of the entire area near the jail was carried out and on April 28, a team of the bomb disposal squad found a black Redmi 9A mobile phone and one more detonator in bushes around 800 metres from the spot where the explosives were found. On further checking the mobile phone, the link of the suspect who had planted the explosives was corroborated. Investigations revealed that it was a newly purchased mobile phone, which was launched in the market around three months ago. “There were no contact numbers in the phone, besides one on which the call was made,” said a source.

All recovered material has been deposited with the CFSL for examination and further investigation is being carried out.

Meanwhile, the police added Sections 13, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to the case, which was earlier registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, at the Sector 49 police station.

An improvised explosive device (IED) comprising a tiffin, detonator and burning Codex wire was found by a team of the operations cell during checking outside the boundary wall of the jail on April 23.

The IED was covered by a bomb disposal box and sand bag and an NSG team was called from Manesar to defuse it safely. On May 24, an NSG team visited the spot and disposed of the IED. A black bagpack was also found at the spot in which a detonator wrapped in an Urdu Pakistani newspaper, a small polypack containing nails and some printouts with “Khalistan Action Force” written on these were also recovered.

Investigation to be transferred to NIA

The probe into the case will soon be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been added to it.

Mobile phone bought especially for Op

Investigations revealed that a Redmi mobile phone found near the spot was new and used for the first time to make a call to Germany. The phone had WhatsApp downloaded, but there were no messages or pictures in it.

German no. in SFJ member’s name?

The Truecaller mobile app shows the number on which the call was made to Germany was in the name of Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned terror organisation. Multani was questioned last year in Germany at the behest of the Indian security agencies over his involvement in terror incidents in Punjab.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Nation

Relief from heat wave conditions from tomorrow: IMD

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

4
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

5
Nation

Air India's plane's engine shuts down mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

6
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

7
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

8
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

10
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

Don't Miss

View All
80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Top News

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Delhi college professor arrested for post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque

Punjab former Agriculture Minister and senior Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dead

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...

‘Stop raping us’: Woman's strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off her clothes in Ukraine protest on Cannes red carpet

Cities

View All

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

City tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Digging: Grand Hotel owner’s clarification

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered

Man shot over land dispute

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Hry Speaker hurt in mishap

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap

CPCC consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Nashik man dupes woman of Rs 3L, held

Mohali RPG attack: 10 suspects to be quizzed for 'harbouring' accused Nishan Singh

Army Institute of Law celebrates annual day, Aakriti 'best student'

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? PPA constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel

MLA Rana fires salvos against Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap

PUCTA begins signature campaign

Nakshatra Sports defeat Fatehgarh Sahib in cricket