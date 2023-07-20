Suspended VB AIG sent to 3-day remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 19

The suspended Vigilance Bureau Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ashish Kapoor was sent to three-day police remand by a Dera Bassi court in connection with the thrashing of a woman accused in police custody in 2018.

On July 18, the police had booked Kapoor, Motia Group director Hem Raj Mittal and Lovlish Garg for voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, obscenity and criminal intimidation of a woman accused in police custody.

A video had gone viral purportedly showing the 30-year-old Kurukshetra woman being allegedly beaten up in police custody allegedly by the tainted officer in 2018.

A case under Sections 327, 323, 294, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at the Zirakpur police station on Monday.

Earlier on June 1, the VB had arrested Kapoor in a disproportionate assets case. He was then already lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a bribery case registered in May.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali