Suspended Vigilance Bureau AIG Ashish Kapoor in judicial custody

Dera Bassi, July 22
A local court today sent suspended Vigilance Bureau Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ashish Kapoor to judicial custody after his three-day remand ended in the case of thrashing of a woman accused in police custody in 2018.
The accused was represented by advocates Nitesh Mittal and Paramjeet Singh.
On July 19, Kapoor was sent to three-day police remand. A day before, the police had booked Kapoor, Motia Group director Hem Raj Mittal and Lovlish Garg for voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, obscenity and criminal intimidation of a woman accused in police custody.
A case was registered against the three at the Zirakpur police station.
