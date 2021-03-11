'Suvyan' exhibits collection of NIIFT textile design students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

The Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) organised its annual exhibition Suvyan’s 20th edition where collection of graduating students of BSc (Textile Design) course was showcased.

The exhibition, held after two years due to Covid, showcased 58 collections by graduating students of the 2019-22 batch, at a hotel in Sector 17 here. The collections included apparels, accessories and home furnishing products. All products were designed, keeping in mind the latest, trending and unique themes that are in demand.

Dilip Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce, Punjab, and the Chairman, NIIFT, was the chief guest on the occasion. Sibin C, Secretary-cum-Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab, and Director General, NIIFT, was the guest of honour.

Principal Poonam Aggarwal Thakur commended the efforts of students to be able to give their best even though it was a ‘Covid batch’.

A jury was invited to evaluate the collections for the awards. The jury members were Pradeep Ratan, Manu Tex Trade, Noida, and Sanjay Kulsheshtra, Fabric Quality Analyst at Nahar Fabrics. The award categories were most innovative collection, most commercial collection, best design methodology and a special jury award.

On the occasion, the admissions calendar of the NIIFT was also unveiled.