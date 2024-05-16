Mohali: SVEEP team holds magic show to create awareness

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 15

It took magician Wilson a couple of farfetched comparisons, sleight of hand, card tricks with peppy dance numbers in the background to drive home the message of exercising the franchise on June 1.

Visitors at a shopping mall in Sector 67 were in for a surprise as the district SVEEP team organised a magic show to build up the hype around June 1. Dressed in black, the magician vowed the afternoon crowd at the food court with his craft and theatrics. Flipping out cards from his mouth and levitating an ECI brochure on the table drew the maximum applause from the audience.

Loveroop Karan Kaur, who got her ID card yesterday, said she would be voting for the first time in the General Election. She said, “It is a nice initiative to connect with the electorate in a fun way.”

A senior citizen, Gurdev Singh Sidhu, ended up being the star of the day as he danced and cheered the crowd from time to time. Sidhu said, “I have been voting for 60 years and would exercise my franchise this time too.”

ECI official Gurbakshish Singh Antaal said the SVEEP activities would continue until June 1.

Mohali DEO said, “A flash mob, a bike rally and art and drawing competitions are lined up for the next fortnight. We are aiming for 70 per cent turnout in the district.”

The Mohali district, falling under Anandpur Sahib and Patiala Lok Sabha seats, goes to polls on June 1 in Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali