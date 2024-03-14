Chandigarh: ‘Swacchta’ to be part of school curriculum

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

With an aim to promoting civic science education in the city, Smart City Chandigarh’s “Swachhata ki Pustak, Smart Citizens = Happy Citizens”, will be part of curriculum in all government schools of the city.

Chandigarh Smart City and a news magazine have curated the collector’s edition, which is being introduced in school curriculum for the first time in the country. Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, unveiled it at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. Addressing the audience at the launch, Purohit said through this collaboration, Smart City aimed at educating school students and inspiring them to become responsible citizens.

MP Kirron Kher emphasised the importance of the initiative by saying that instilling habits of cleanliness and awareness about waste management at a young age was crucial for building a sustainable and environment-friendly city.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said the special collector’s edition on Swachhata would be distributed to students in Chandigarh’s government schools from Classes IX to XII and made part of their curriculum.

Smart City CEO Anindita Mitra highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating that by introducing “Swacchata ki Pustak” in the school curriculum, the MC was providing students with a comprehensive understanding of challenges related to waste management and sanitation.

