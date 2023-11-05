Swachh Abhiyan: Teams of NSS volunteers formed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

A seven-day camp (November 4-10) on the themes of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and “Meri Mati Mera Desh” was launched by the NSS unit of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, today. Dr Nemi Chand, state liaison officer, was invited as the guest of honour.

Nearly 200 volunteers were divided into groups. Respective groups were then allotted duties for the upcoming days. An array of activities like first-aid workshop, meditation camp and cleanliness drives have been planned for the coming days. The camp is being organised by programme officers Sidharath Kumar, Pooja Gupta, Amanpreet Kaur and Arvinder Singh.

