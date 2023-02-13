Swachh pride

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: LGBTQIA+ community carry out a pride parade on the concluding day of ‘Swachh Garvotsav-2023’ at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

The parade began from the university and concluded at the Sector 17 Plaza where two street plays were performed by Satvik Theatre Group on the theme and importance of Swachhata. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Stereo, battery stolen from car

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has stolen accessories from a car. Complainant Ajay, a resident of Mani Majra, alleged the suspect stole a battery, stereo and a tyre from his car parked near his house. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation initiated.