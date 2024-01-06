Swachh Survekshan 2023: Chandigarh retains the ‘water plus’ status for 3rd year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The city has retained the Water Plus status for the third year in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to the representatives of various cities during an event in New Delhi. The award ceremony for Swachh Survekshan 2023, being organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 11.

While sharing this information here today, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said they were intimated today that Chandigarh was being given the national award. She said the Mayor and senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation would attend the award ceremony in Delhi.

She added it was a matter of great pride for the city that it was being conferred with a national award. She also expressed happiness that the city had retained its Water Plus status for the third year in a row and thanked the residents for their cooperation and support to all initiatives of the MC.

