Swachh survekshan: MC asks Chandigarh Administration to ensure its 87 open spaces remain clean

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 24

In view of waste dumped in various open spaces, the local Municipal Corporation has written to the UT Administration to install CCTV cameras and put up boards asking people not to throw garbage at 87 pieces of reserved land falling under its jurisdiction.

Keeping an eye on improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan, the MC had zeroed in on various open grounds. After scrutiny, it found most of them belonged to the Administration. Thus, it has asked them to take care of them.

Most of these open spaces are found littered with garbage. During rain, water remains stagnant here for many days, becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies besides causing trouble to the area residents. Stray cattle also roam around here.

On its part, the civic body has identified 48 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). “Sixteen of these have already been completely cleared and beautified. We have also put up boards warning that anyone found dumping waste here will be challaned,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, while confirming that they had written to the Administration about the open spaces under it.

Mitra earlier told this to the resident welfare associations as well during an interaction event. She said in two months, all GVPs would be cleared.

After awareness drives, people would now be challaned for littering these places. Whoever is found burning garbage at the GVPs or throwing debris or construction waste will have to shell out a fine to the tune of Rs5,000. For littering, the penalty will be Rs500.

Last year, the MC had got the 66th rank in the cleanliness survey. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur said they would surely make it to the list of top 10 clean cities this year.