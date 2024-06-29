Swachh survekshan: Mitra holds meeting to review preparedness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

With the aim to make UT a contender for the top positions in Swachh Survekshan-2024, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra reviewed the action plan for the purpose during a meeting with senior officials and staff of the civic body on Friday.

During the meeting, the indicators for Swachh Survekshan-2024 were discussed in detail, including parameters, the scheme of marking and the roles and responsibilities of the departments and wings concerned.

The theme of the survey this year is ‘RRR’ – reduce, reuse, recycle – highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management practices.

Mitra said through consistent efforts, the city improved waste segregation and achieved 100% collection of segregated waste from households and commercial areas. She said with the cooperation of the citizens, the city moved from the 66th position in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 to the 11th spot in 2023.

