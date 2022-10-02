Swachh survey: Panchkula betters rank, placed 86th

Panchkula, October 1

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation this year improved its rank from 99 to 86 in the Swachh Survekshan-2022 in the category of upto 10 lakh population.

Panchkula could have got a better ranking if it had a solid waste management and construction and demolition waste recycling plant. The tender for setting up a solid waste management plant is pending for the past several years and its date is being extended repeatedly.

However, the MC was successful this time in implementing the door-to-door garbage collection and its proper disposal, due to which its rank saw an improvement. Now, garbage collected from households was being disposed of at the Jheuriwala dumping ground.

The city obtained 4,273.42 marks out of 6,000 in the overall score. It got 2,049 marks out of 3,000 in service-level progression, 600 marks out of 1,800 in certification and 1,624.25 marks out of 2,250 in citizen participation.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said continuous efforts were being made to improve the city’s rank. — TNS