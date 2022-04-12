Swachh survey team in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh, April 11
The Municipal Corporation has geared up as a Swachh Survekshan team will be in the city tomorrow for three to four days for an inspection.
Officials have been asked to remain on their toes and not adopt any leniency in cleanliness. The team is expected to visit different places in the city to take stock of cleanliness. It will review what all improvement have been made.
An official said the team might take stock of cleanliness in public toilets, roads and parks. It was also expected to visit the waste processing plant site in Sector 25. However, the city might not leave a good impression as the plant could not be upgraded, leaving garbage unprocessed.
Besides, biomining of waste lying at the Dadu Majra dumping ground could also not be done within the stipulated 18-month deadline. The recent fire at the dumping ground, which troubled residents and affected environment, would also reflect poorly. In the previous survey, Chandigarh dropped from the eighth rank to the 16th among cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Overall, the city had to settle for a distant 66th position among 4,320 cities which participated in the survey.
