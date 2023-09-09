 Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Placed 22nd among 47 cities

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

An air quality monitoring station in Sector 25, Chandigarh



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 8

When it comes to clean air, the city still has to catch up with over a dozen and a half cities with population above 10 lakh. According to the Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2023 (Clean Air Survey), Chandigarh has been placed at the 22nd spot among 47 cities having population of over 10 lakh. The survey was conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Indore tops the list

  • As per the Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2023, Indore secured the first rank with a score of 187 on 200 followed by Agra (186) and Thane (185.5). With a score of 158, Chandigarh has failed to find a place in the top 10, even as Delhi (177) stood at the ninth place.
  • The Swachh Vayu Survekshan-2023 survey was conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board under the National Clean Air Programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Rs 3.44 cr given to MC to better air quality

  • To improve air quality in the city, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) had sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.72 crore to the Municipal Corporation (MC) for procurement of a mechanical street sweeping machine and anti-smog guns in February this year.
  • In December last year, the CPCC had released Rs 1.72 crore to the MC, being one of the major stakeholder departments to achieve the desirable limits of the air quality parameters in achieving the desired air quality targets in Chandigarh.
  • Under the National Clean Air Programme launched on January 10, 2019, Chandigarh is considered a non-attainment city as its air quality parameters are above permissible limits.

According to the report, Indore secured the first rank with a score of 187 on 200 followed by Agra (186) and Thane (185.5). Chandigarh, with a score of 158, has failed to find a place in the top 10, even as Delhi stood at the ninth place with a score of 177.

In the second category, with a population between 3-10 lakh, Amravati secured the first rank with a score of 194 followed by Moradabad (186.2) and Guntur (185.5), while Patiala, the only city from the region, stood at 15th rank with a score of 162 among a total of 44 cities.

Under the third category (population of less than 3 lakh), Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh secured the first rank followed by Kala Amb with 193.6 and 193 scores, respectively. Baddi, also in Himachal Pradesh, secured 12th rank with 171.2 score and Nalagarh stood at 14th position with a score of 165. Dera Bassi in Mohali district remained at the 37th position with 93.3 score among 40 cities in the category.

Under the NCAP, as many as 131 non-attainment cities have been identified for the implementation of city-specific action plans to achieve improvement in air quality. The aim of the programme is to reduce air pollution up to 40 per cent by the year 2025-26.

According to the ministry, the rankings are not based on the measurement of the air quality parameters, but on the actions taken by the cities to improve the air quality in different domains and the improvement on account of these steps.

Being landlocked, the city has the highest density of vehicles in the country (over 2 per capita household). Studies have shown that the air quality in the city is mostly affected by vehicular pollution. The major contributors to the air pollution in the UT included vehicular density, roadside dust, burning of dry leaves, litter from trees and gardens, operation of generator sets in certain areas adjoining the city and stubble burning in specific seasons of the year in neighbouring areas. Air quality data generated over the years has revealed that particulate matter concentrations are exceeding standard permissible limits in the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

2
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

3
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

4
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

5
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

6
India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

7
Trending

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

8
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

10
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab’s Fazilka

15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

G20 Summit: Biden, PM vow to deepen defence ties, explore new domains; India gets backing for UNSC seat

G20 Summit: Biden, PM Modi vow to deepen defence ties, explore new domains; India gets backing for UNSC seat


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

‘Mann govt cheating state youth by giving jobs to others’

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Chandigarh administration to release Rs 25-cr grant-in-aid to civic body

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

Farmer organisations give call for rail blockades on September 28

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected