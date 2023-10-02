Swachhata Abhiyan at Punjab Engineering College

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Punjab Engineering College launched the ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, and Ek Saath’ campaign under the ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’, programme. The Swachhata drive was part of the institute’s routine cleanliness efforts. Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, was a part of the event.

Cleanliness drive at PU

A cleanliness drive was organised as per the initiative of PM Narender Modi of India by the Office of Dean of Student Welfare, NSS, and Swach Bharat Abhiyaan of Panjab University, Chandigarh. More than 300 students and teachers, wardens, and NSS programme coordinators, among others, participated in the drive. The event culminated in Sector 15 in the presence of Councillor Saurabh Joshi and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Anindita Mitra. The volunteers cleaned the markets in Sector 14 and Sector 15.

Date to submit CDOE form extended

Panjab University has extended the last date of the CDOE Online Admission-Examination Form (except for BEd, MBA, and ADGC Semester-I) till October 18. The revised schedule will be released soon.

World Pharmacist Day observed

The faculty, staff, along with students of Sri Sukhmai Institute of Pharmacy, Dera Bassi, celebrated World Pharmacist Day under the patronage of Chairman Kanwaljit Singh and Director Damanjit Singh. Various events were organised, including a rangoli competition, slogan rally, poster making, pharma-quiz, and tree plantation.

Cyber Security Centre

Chandigarh Business School of Administration (CBSA), CGC Landran, opened a Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security in association with SecureHack Technologies Pvt Ltd. The centre has been set up to accomplish objectives such as creating awareness regarding cyber safety, the challenges associated with it, and providing students with a platform for engaging in research and innovation-based projects.