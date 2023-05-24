Swachhta Abhiyan observed

SIS Public School, Mohali

A week-long Swachhta Abhiyan was observed at Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali. Students and teachers pledged to keep their surroundings clean and green. A special morning assembly was conducted for the students of Classes I and II. The students highlighted the importance of cleanliness through poems and speech. A display board competition regarding the campaign was held in the school. Students performed a short skit emphasising the need of cleanliness and a healthy lifestyle. Students participated enthusiastically in various competitions related to the campaign like essay-writing, poster-making and slogan-writing. A rally was held on the school premises to spread awareness.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Students of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, were taken for a movie in association with The Tribune. Students watched the new Marvel 3D movie, 'Guardians of Galaxy', with exuberance at Centra Mall, Chandigarh. The students thoroughly enjoyed the film. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh was pleased and added that such activities help in the students' holistic development and provide them a break from their daily schedule.

Government Model School

The NSS unit of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, Sector 38 (west), organised the inaugural ceremony of its newly developed herbal garden. NSS State Liaison Officer Dr Nemi Chand was the chief guest on the occasion while Bharti Sood, Director PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the guest of honour. There are over 100 plus medicinal and decorative plants in the garden. Principal Dr Binoy Kumar Bhattacharjee appreciated the hard work of the NSS volunteers.

Solitaire School, Panchkula

A highly informative and engaging workshop on 'Empathy-building and Interpersonal Communication' was conducted at Solitaire International School, Panchkula, by 'FDR Initiative from Dehumanisation to Rehumanisation'. The workshop aimed at enhancing the students' empathy skills and foster effective communication in personal interactions.

Sharda Sarvhitkari School

Students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, paid tribute to Guru Arjun Dev by singing religious shabads, reciting poems, writing slogans and making posters that highlighted the hardships endured by him. Punjabi faculty talked about the life of Guru Arjun Dev that moistened everyone's eyes. Principal Ms Archana motivated students to follow the path of humanity and harmony.

DC Montessori School, Mani Majra

A fancy dress competition was held at DC Montessori Senior Secondary School, Sector 13. Tiny tots of Prep 1 were dressed as barbie dolls, cars, dinosaurs, building blocks, teddy bears, spider man, etc. Children participated in the event with a lot of enthusiasm and confidence.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Eco and Swachh Bharat Club of AKSIPS 41 Smart School continued with its practice of holding "Roti Bank". The students brought home-made food, including paranthas with pickles, to serve it to the attendants of the patients admitted at PGI. Director Jasdeep Kalra applauded the efforts of the students.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

Aaryav Prashar, a student of Delhi Public School, Mohali, secured the first rank in Class VIII (North Zone) during the two-day national camp of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, India's largest science talent search examination. The camp, held on May 20 and 21, was organised by the Department of Science and Technology and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Government of India. It was held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram. Aaryav received a merit certificate, a shield, cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a week-long Srijan Bhaskara internship opportunity in Chennai with a leading science research institute.