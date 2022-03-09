Swachhta awareness campaign launched in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

An NGO, Chandigarh Welfare Trust, and the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, jointly launched a swachhta awareness campaign, “Swachhta Ki Kadi Toot Na Jaye, Ek Bhi Ghar Chhoot Na Jaye”.

The campaign is organised to spread awareness among citizens about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with an aim of restoring and promoting the glory of Chandigarh as the City Beautiful, and repositioning it as the best city across the country in the cleanliness rankings.

The month-long awareness campaign will focus on sensitising citizens to their roles and responsibilities in the mission.

The campaign was flagged off by Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, along with Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra and founder chairman of the NGO Satnam Singh Sandhu. Over 1,000 volunteers of Chandigarh Welfare Trust in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, will reach out to the entire city. —