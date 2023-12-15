Swami attorney assn president

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

District Attorney Satish Swami, posted with the Haryana Government, has been elected president of the All-Haryana Attorney Welfare Association. The elections were held under the supervision and chairmanship of Sanjay Hooda, director of the Prosecution Department at Panchkula.

Swami is posted as DA in the CID Department of the Haryana Police and holding the additional charge of DA in the state’s Excise Department. Swami, a doctorate in law from Panjab University, has also served as administrative officer of the Prosecution Department.

The entire body of the association has been elected unanimously. Other office-bearers elected to the state body include Shiv Goyal, vice-president; Adit Rana, general secretary; Geetanjali, secretary; and Indu, treasurer.

