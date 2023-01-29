Swastik claims lead on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Swastik Singhal claimed lead on the opening day of the 9th Chandigarh Open Children’s Chess Festival. Singhal scored 3 points to claim the lead in the U-15 category. Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi remained at the second position, while Vedant Garg ended the round at third spot with identical scores of three points each.

The championship is being organised by Chandigarh Chess Academy. A total of 109 players from different schools and neighbouring states are participating in this championship.

In the U-12 category, Aaditya Pajni claimed the lead with three points, followed by Tarush Jindal, Atharv Singh Negi and Armaan Bakshi (3 points each).

In the U-9 category, Tavish Bansal claimed the lead with three points, followed by Bhan Singh, Adiraj Singh Khekar and Samrath Kapoor (3 points each).