Swastik claims lead on Day 1

Chandigarh, January 28
Swastik Singhal claimed lead on the opening day of the 9th Chandigarh Open Children’s Chess Festival. Singhal scored 3 points to claim the lead in the U-15 category. Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi remained at the second position, while Vedant Garg ended the round at third spot with identical scores of three points each.
The championship is being organised by Chandigarh Chess Academy. A total of 109 players from different schools and neighbouring states are participating in this championship.
In the U-12 category, Aaditya Pajni claimed the lead with three points, followed by Tarush Jindal, Atharv Singh Negi and Armaan Bakshi (3 points each).
In the U-9 category, Tavish Bansal claimed the lead with three points, followed by Bhan Singh, Adiraj Singh Khekar and Samrath Kapoor (3 points each).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...