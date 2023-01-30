Swastik claims U-15 chess title

Chandigarh, January 29
Swastik Singhal emerged winner of the U-15 category on the concluding day of the 9th Chandigarh Open Children’s Chess Festival. Singhal scored 5½ points to claim the top spot. Vedant Garg claimed the second position with similar points, while Sarthak Singhal finished third with four points.
Aaditya Pajni claimed the U-12 category final by scoring five points, followed by Vivaan Mittal (5 points) at the second spot and Armaan Bakshi (5 points) at the third position. Samarth Kapoor emerged winner of the U-9 category with 5½ points, followed by Tavish Bansal (5 points) and Suryansh Kuksal (5 points).
The championship was organised by the Chandigarh Chess Academy and a total of 109 players participated.
