Sweets shop gutted near Zirakpur flyover

Zirakpur, October 26

A fire broke out in a sweets shop at the Patiala chowk here yesterday. It started on the first floor, where sweets were being prepared, and soon spread to the entire shop.

Four fire engines controlled the blaze in an hour. However, all sweets and other products stocked in the shop were destroyed.

Pankaj Kumar, the shop owner, said he closed the shop at 8.30 pm yesterday and went home. At 9.15 pm, he got information on the phone that the shop was on fire. The fire appeared to have started due to short-circuit. They tried to control the fire on their own, but failed.

Two fire engines from Zirakpur and one each from Dera Bassi and Panchkula reached the spot and brought the fire under control. One side of the road under the flyover was blocked to facilitate the firefighting operations.

Fire officer Jaswant Singh said the fire was brought under control in an hour. The cause of the fire was being investigated. Goods worth lakhs had been destroyed, he said.

Mishap occurred soon after shop was closed

